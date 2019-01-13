KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- After several inches of snow fell on the ground in Kansas City, many in the city needed some help getting around.
That included Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen.
Allen tweeted late Saturday night that someone assisted him when his car got stuck in the snow - and he wants to reward him with AFC Championship tickets.
"My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player," Allen tweeted. "I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban."
My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player. I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom— Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019
The Chiefs defeated the Colts 31-13 on Saturday.
Arrowhead Stadium will host its first AFC Championship game next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.