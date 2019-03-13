(CNN) -- Dick's Sporting Goods is going to stop selling guns in some of its stores.
The retailer's CEO made the announcement Tuesday, saying it will pull hunting gear from 125 stores starting around August.
Dick's says it will replace the firearms with other sporting goods.
The move comes amid declining sales.
Last year, Dick's announced it would ban sales of assault-style weapons after it was revealed the school shooter in Parkland, Florida had bought a gun from a Dick's.
The company also stopped sales of high-capacity magazines and guns to anyone under 21.
