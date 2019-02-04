KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The legendary Diana Ross will headline the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City’s 2019 Kids Night Out event at the Overland Park Convention Center on April 12.
The evening will include a private full band performance and a question and answer session.
The 2019 Kids Night Out event will raise funds to support the annual operating budget of six area Boys & Girls Clubs locations serving nearly 1,100 youth each day. All money raised stays in Kansas City.
“Our annual Kids Night Out event is rated as one of the top galas in the Greater Kansas City area,” said Dr. Dred Scott, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. “Each year, we bring leading stars and top performers to Kansas City to inspire hope and create opportunities for thousands of young people served by the Clubs.”
Ross first entered the music scene as the leader of The Supremes with hits such as "Where Did Our Love Go" and "Stop! In the Name of Love."
Her career milestones include induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Hero Award, NAACP Entertainer Award, Billboard’s Female Entertainer of the Century Award, the Soul Train Legend Award, two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the American Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
To find out more about Kids Night Out or to purchase an individual ticket or sponsorship, call 816-361-3600 or email events@helpKCkids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.