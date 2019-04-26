JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has determined the number of medical marijuana facilities that will soon become licensed in Missouri.
“The top-scoring 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensary facilities and 86 medical marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities will be initially licensed for business in Missouri,” a release from the department said.
"We appreciate and continue to seek the public's input on how to best implement Article XIV of the Constitution," said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS Director. "After careful due diligence based on broad input and other states' experiences, we are establishing the number of licenses in this first year to be consistent with what is outlined in the Constitution. Moving forward, we will continually reassess to ensure access for patients is adequate."
Facility license application forms and instructions will be available online June 4. DHSS will accept completed applications from August 3-17. DHSS and contracted partners will then have until Dec. 31 to review and score applications prior to licensing.
"The blind facility application scoring process will ensure that businesses selected for licenses will be those most capable of providing quality service to patients while adhering to the regulations we are implementing," said Lyndall Fraker, Director of DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.
DHSS will continue accepting feedback on all drafts of rules via an online suggestion form until May 15. All rules must be finalized and available to the public by June 4. Until then, draft rules are subject to change.
