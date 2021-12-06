KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- More details were released Monday evening as to what President Joe Biden will do during his visit to Kansas City.
Biden will fly into Kansas City just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
He'll make a speech at the KCATA Headquarters and leave Kansas City just before 4 p.m.
He's visit to tout his $1 trillion infrastructure plan approved last month by the U.S. Congress.
