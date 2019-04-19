KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thanks to a tip, police recovered a stolen moving truck that was filled with everything a family owned.
We first introduced you to the Holmes family on April 9 after someone stole their U-Haul, everything inside, and their vehicle from a hotel parking lot off Hillcrest Road.
The family is now sorting through what was recovered. They are celebrating the small things they've found that they thought they might never see again.
An anonymous tipster led police to Bannister and Norfleet last night.
“God bless that person,” Sabrina Holmes said.
There in the woods with its axles stuck in the mud was the U-Haul the Holmes’ had rented to move their family to Kansas City. Paul Holmes had to see it to believe it.
“I just drove over and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, this really is our things,’” he said.
The thief or thieves scattered all of their belongings.
“I think they had taken their time,” Paul Holmes said. “Taking one bin at a time and taking the top off to see if anything was something they wanted to keep.”
Thunderstorms soaked most of what wasn’t stolen. Now the family is drying out soggy mementos, finding joy in what has returned.
“Each one was like a little treasure that I'd discover,” Paul said. “Bending down and ‘Oh, my son's picture he drew when he was 2.’ Every little piece of paper I was finding, I was just so happy to find.”
“I really am praying all my photos are there, that my grandmother's blanket is there, that my wedding dress is there,” Sabrina said.
“I found her wedding shoes and the cake topper with two people on it,” Paul said.
During the rollercoaster of sadness and disappointment in those who do wrong, the family met dozens of strangers who wanted to do something kind.
Paul said, “It was so many people calling, wanting to do something to help us.” “So much love,” Sabrina said. “So much generosity, compassion. So much caring.”
They are now preparing for their first Easter in their new house. It is already starting to feel a bit more like home.
“I can't think of a better way to spend this weekend,” Sabrina said. “Thinking of things that were dead and risen… Jesus. We had something that was gone and now has come back. I'm so grateful.”
Police did recover the family's stolen vehicle but it is damaged.
Police still need tips to find the person responsible for stealing the family's moving truck. Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.