KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A driver suspected of being impaired was involved in a major crash with a Jackson County deputy early Sunday morning in Kansas City, MO.
That passenger car and a Jackson County Sheriff's cruiser both sustained massive damage in the crash at Southwest Boulevard and Broadway. The suspected impaired driver and the deputy were both transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The deputy has since been released, according to Sheriff Darryl Forte.
The front end of the deputy's car appeared at the scene to be completely smashed in. The other driver's car had heavy damage to the front and driver's side.
Forte did not give specific circumstances of the crash and did not say what substance the driver was suspected of being impaired with. The crash happened at 2:59 a.m., Forte said.
