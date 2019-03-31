EUDORA, KS (KCTV) – Police were working a standoff all day Sunday due to a man that is armed in a field.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that Deputies were dispatched to a field near the intersection of N 900 and E 2400 Road in Douglas County at 7 a.m. for a man armed with a gun who appeared to potentially be a danger to himself.
Police said they have been in contact with the man, who has remained in the field throughout Sunday, to get him to surrender safely.
Deputies said Sunday evening at 7:20 p.m. that the man was taken safely into custody.
