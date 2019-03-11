SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -- A Pettis County Jail inmate escaped from his cell block late Sunday night, deputies say.
The Pettis County Sheriff's Office is searching for 30-year-old Travis Lee Davis.
Davis was being held on $110,000 bond for various charges including kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a minor, domestic assault, resisting arrest and parole violation.
Charges of escape are also expected to be filed by the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office later Monday morning.
Davis is described as a white male, 6' tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos including an eye within a triangle on the front of his neck. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey pants.
Deputies say Davis is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information on the escape or his location is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.