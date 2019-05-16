BENTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Deputies and state troopers are continuing their search for a man who they believe shot and killed a woman near Ionia, Missouri, Wednesday evening.
A statement from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Travis C. Henderson, 45, after finding the body of a woman outside a home near Ionia.
Dispatchers said they received a 911 call from the 36-year-old victim stating that Henderson was standing outside the home pointing a shotgun at her.
The deputies said Henderson fled the scene in a pickup, which was later recovered east of Ionia. Investigators believe Henderson was then picked up by someone.
Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team, along with deputies from Henry & Pettis Counties and other state troopers searched the surrounding areas until morning. Officers also searched from the air using a helicopter-mounted FLIR camera.
The deputies said they do not believe Henderson to be an immediate threat to the public but said they should be aware of the search, asking anyone who sees Henderson to please call 911.
They did say they consider Henderson to be armed and warned residents not to approach him.
