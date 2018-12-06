JACKSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Jackson County Sheriff’s office reported an injury accident on Thursday.
At approximately 8:00 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of Highway 75 and Frontage Road just north of Holton.
A 2014 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by 38-year-Kimberly Hoffman of Effingham, Kansas was northbound and turning west off of Highway 75 onto Frontage Road when a 2009 Kia Rio driven by 18-year-old Emilee Borders who was also northbound and ran into the back of Hoffman’s truck.
Emilee Borders was transported to the Holton Community Hospital with minor injuries. Hoffman reported no injuries and was able to drive her vehicle from the scene.
