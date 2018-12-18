Deputies: Large number of stolen tools, heavy equipment recovered at Blue Springs rental company

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a search warrant uncovered a large number of stolen tools and stolen heavy equipment at a Blue Springs rental company.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were called Tuesday to Anderson's Rental & Sales located at 26305 SW Wyatt Rd. just outside the city limits.
The sheriff's office said an investigation of tools stolen from a truck in Blue Springs resulted in tips that an individual at Anderson's Rental & Sales was purchasing stolen tools.
Further investigation led to enough probable cause to obtain the search warrant served, deputies said.
