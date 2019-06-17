JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Department of Social Services is warning Missourians to be on the alert of fraudulent activities involving requests for Electronic Benefit Transfer card numbers and personal identification numbers.
Individuals have reported receiving text messages, emails, or phone calls requesting their personal EBT card number and PIN used to access Food Stamp and Temporary Assistance benefits.
Social services reminds people it is important to remember not to share this information, because if someone else gets a hold of it, they can steal the benefits a cardholder may have on their EBT card.
“The Department of Social Services will not email, text, or call an individual receiving Food Stamp or Temporary Assistance benefits to ask for their EBT card and PIN,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “We want to make sure Missourians are aware of this current fraud activity and remind them to always keep card numbers and PINs in a safe place and never respond to anyone asking for that information. So far, we have not received reports of Missouri victims losing benefits through this scam and we want to keep it that way.”
If you suspect you have received a fraudulent text, call, or email, do not respond. Instead, report it immediately to the Welfare Investigations Unit online or by phone 877-770-8055.
