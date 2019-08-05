FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Lawmakers and voters alike are reacting to the tragedies surrounding mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Many people are claiming that violent crime across the country are on the rise. However, statistics from the Department of Justice indicate something totally different.
Looking at statistics from across the country spanning from 1960 to 2014, the violent crime rate spiked in the early 1990s.
From 1990- 1994 the violent crime rate was above 700.
The highest year was 1991 when the violent crime rate was 758.2. Since 1991, the violent crime rate has dropped nearly every year.
In 2014, the violent crime rate hit a 45-year low.
The drop is not just present in the overall violent crime rate, but it’s also in the murder rate. In 1980, the US murder peaked at 10.2.
In 2014, the rate dropped to 4.5. That is the lowest murder rate spanning the study.
But the numbers are not just isolated nationally. Locally the violent crime has lowered.
In Kansas, 2013 was the lowest violent crime rate for the state since 1984. The murder rate in 2012 was the lowest it had been since 1967.
On the Missouri side of the border the violent crime rate fell to a 40-year low in 2013.
You can take a look at the statistics on the Department of Justice's website.
