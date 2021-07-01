EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The city has ordered an emergency demolition of a hotel built in 1898 after part of it collapsed Wednesday afternoon.
Police evacuated several businesses and apartments near what used to be the Royal Hotel after the south portion of the building crumbled.
Michelle McDonald, who owns a costume shop across the street, was surprised when police knocked on her door and told her she had to leave.
She had noticed recent damage to the building from wind and rain in June. Several windows had broken in the last few weeks.
"They just don't make them like that anymore," McDonald lamented.
Melinda Mehaffy, the city's economic development director, said Excelsior springs had been working with the owner of the building on a plan to restore it.
Royal Holdings, LLC had purchased the building in July 2020 intending to renovate it.
"He has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to make this project viable," she said. "So it's devastating for him as well as our community because it has such a rich history."
The Royal was one of several that thrived during the town's heyday in the early 1900s, as tourists seeking Excelsior's supposed healing springs flocked to spas and clubs.
But after decades of disrepair, Mehaffy said the building now poses a hazard. The city suspects it contains asbestos, which requires specialized handling during demolition.
She said she expects the process to begin Friday morning.
"I hope people understand that historic buildings are worth saving," Mehaffy said. "But you can't let them get to this point or they're detrimental to the property owner and to the community."
