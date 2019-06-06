KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City International Airport is one step closer to opening its single-terminal airport.
On Thursday, demolition crews started tearing down the walls of Terminal A. Project managers said the building should be gone in about five months.
Crews leveled the parking garage last week.
All of the concrete from the demolition will be recycled and used around the new terminal.
Travelers said they are glad to finally see the progress.
“Even though I hate to see this old airport go,” Onelle York said, “I’m happy for the new one because we need to keep up with other airports.”
Developers said they are on schedule to finish the project by spring of 2023, just before Kansas City hosts the NFL Draft.
