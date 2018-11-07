JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – For the first time in more than a decade, the District 3 seat in Kansas is blue.
Political newcomer Sharice Davids beat out incumbent Congressman Kevin Yoder.
There were no problems with counting the vote in the county and that gave the historic news on time, that Sharice Davids will be the next congresswoman.
The Associated Press has her winning by 53.3 percent of the votes. Yoder got 44.2 percent.
Back in the 2016 Presidential election, the district was the only one in the state and most of the Midwest for that matter that voted Democrat for Hillary Clinton, beating Trump by one point.
Davids will be one of two first Native Americans to join Congress and she is the first openly LGBTQ candidate to be elected from Kansas.
“It doesn’t matter who voted for me, who voted for Kevin Yoder, come January every single person. I listen to every single person,” said Davids.
In the race for Kansas governor, The Associated Press reports Laura Kelly won with 47.8 percent of the votes, Kris Kobach got 43.3 percent.
Throughout the election both pushed different agendas.
Kobach pushed for immigration reform and cutting taxes.
Kelly was all about improving the quality and funding of education she also was able to get support on both sides of the political aisle, picking up endorsements of high profile republicans.
She said during her last days of the campaign that the people of Kansas know her, they know how she operates, and can trust her.
"There will be a lot of talk around American about the blue wave, but I don't believe that's what's happened here in Kansas,” said Kelly. “What happened in Kansas, was a wave of common sense."
Kelly will have to work with a majority Republican state senate and house in Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.