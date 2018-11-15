JOHNSON COUNTY. KS (KCTV) -- Democrat Rui Xu has been declared the winner of the house seat in Kansas’s 25th district.
It was a very close race between Republican Incumbent Melissa Rooker and Xu, that it came down to just a handful of votes.
Johnson County Election Officials certified the results Thursday late afternoon.
The attorney general of Kansas says voters have no constitutional right to the privacy of their data.
Therefore, Kris Kobach shouldn't be held responsible for exposing their personal information.
Kobach is secretary of state.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed documents defending Kobach's office in response to an ACLU lawsuit.
This lawsuit claims Kobach was "reckless" in his maintenance of a voter registration crosscheck program.
Information that was exposed included the partial social security numbers of more than 9-hundred Kansas voters.
The results of the midterm elections are now final in Johnson County, but it wasn't easy.
At least three races came down to a coin toss.
Christine Nattrass will now be the Spring Hill Township Clerk, thanks to chance.
Thursday night, she has just one message.
“Please register to vote. It is our right. Don't let anybody take it away and make it a privilege.”
