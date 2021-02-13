Today, we heard numerous complaints after local seniors were seen lining up in the extreme cold to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Many Johnson County residents braved the cold to get vaccines shots Saturday afternoon at the University of Kansas Health System's Indian Creek Campus in Overland Park.

Concerns about the long lines were expressed to KCTV5 News throughout the day.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the cold weather combined with the high demand for vaccines was a lot to manage while attempting to keep everyone safe and socially distanced.

Many arrived at the hospital early and it's recommended to "not arrive too early."

The hospital is assisting Johnson County with vaccine distribution for residents over 65 and Saturday was the first mass vaccination clinic on the Indian Creek Campus.

The hospital is using "randomizing software" to pull names from patients who qualify per the phase it's in.

As of this week, Johnson County is asking the hospital to assist with vaccinating those 65 and older residents in the country.

The clinic is not open on Sunday and it's unclear at this time when the next mass vaccination event is.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.