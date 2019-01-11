KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many people aren’t going to want to venture outside in the snow this weekend.
However, people can have food delivered by downloading an app onto their phones these days, which is exactly what some of you might do.
So, KCTV5 News caught up with some of those delivery drivers for the apps as they prepare for the snowstorm.
When you order pizza, you want it to be hot, fresh, and fast -- within an hour, if not sooner.
As the weather changed from rain, to a wintery mix, and then into snow on Friday, more delivery drivers were hitting the streets.
Sarpino’s Pizza in Westport sends out their own drivers.
“I’ve been here for about seven years this isn’t our first rodeo,” said General Manager Jeffrey Pittman.
Pittman said the drivers that have good cars will be in.
“Some of them have trucks, some of them have sedans,” Pittman noted.
Now, they also rely on four different delivery services (Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash, and Postmates) to keep orders going out the door.
Misti Fee works for three of those delivery services.
“Click ‘go online’ and then you just wait for orders,” she said. “The money is a little better in snowstorms.”
Now, she’s preparing to head out into the snow on Saturday. “I always make sure I have blankets, I have a shovel with me, rock salt, portable phone charger -- because I always need to make sure my phone is charged -- and then I have a portable battery charger for my car,” she said.
Her best day was actually the most recent previous snowstorm.
“My best day was $375,” she said.
This time, with the bad weather and a big football game, she just wants to remind hungry customers that “patience is a virtue we are trying.”
Misti said that, during snowstorms, many apps offer incentives to work. For example, she said Postmates will offer $4 to $6 on top of whatever the normal payout is.
She said tips are always bigger as well.
