DEKALB COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of a man impersonating law enforcement officials.

According to the office, an unknown white male came to a residence in a pickup truck and showed a badge to a neighbor, leading them to believe he was an officer. 

But he would not identify himself or the agency he supposedly works for. He was looking for someone who is not from the area. 

The sheriff's office says this is not typical practice and they believe he is impersonating a law enforcement officer. 

If anyone recognizes this man, they're urged to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. And if this situation happens to anyone, please contact law enforcement to either confirm the identity or to notify. 

