KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- The Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism game wardens are investigating after three field-dressed deer carcasses were dumped at Wyandotte County Park.
They were found in the parking lot near the Agricultural Hall of Fame along N. 126th Street in Wyandotte County.
It's believed they were dumped between 8 a.m. on Nov. 21 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 22.
If you have any information, contact Operation Game Thief at 877-426-3843 or the game warden at 785-256-1206.
