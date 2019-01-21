KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When the AFC Championship game started Sunday night, it was nearly midnight at Dee Ford's home in Kent, England.
And when she woke up, her Twitter feed was flooded with 890 mentions in a single hour.
Ford’s Twitter account specifies she is not an outside linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, but a “boring surveyor from Kent,” says her Twitter bio.
“They obviously don’t have a clue who I am and they are just tweeting out of anger,” she said.
What got them all worked up was when the linebacker Dee Ford was flagged for being off sides, wiping out an interception, a penalty which some say cost the Chiefs the game.
The British Dee Ford is having a bit of fun with the insults.
“You took food from my families (sic) mouth tonight cause (sic) you couldn’t (sic) get ya (sic) 300 pound (expletive) on your side,” Ford read a tweet.
Ford responded to the tweet saying, “300 pound? How dare you sir. #doublechin.”
“I just take the Mickey out of anyone who sends me a message,” Ford expressed.
“I hope your ugly wife in your profile pic leaves you,” said one tweet, suggesting, they did see the linebacker Dee Ford’s profile picture.
“Some people have accused me of running an account on his behalf. But that’s not true. It’s definitely my account. I am definitely an English woman in England,” Ford explained.
She’s not surprised. She first learned of her American name-twin four years ago when the Auburn University Athletic Director mistakenly tagged her.
“So everybody thought I was Dee when he won MVP in the Senior Bowl,” Ford said.
A year-and a half later, when the Chiefs played in London, she got to have a phone chat with him.
So she realizes he’s more than a professional athlete. He’s also, in her words, a gracious, polite human being.
“There is actually a human who is Dee Ford who is probably not feeling that great at the moment. And I’m just glad that I can take the flak for him and he’s not actually having to read all this himself,” Ford voiced.
As a result of the years of confusion, she has become a big Auburn fan and attended her first game last fall.
As for the Chiefs linebacker’s Twitter account, it is no longer active.
Do you have audio on the English Dee Ford you interviewed? I know her.
