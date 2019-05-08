PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Ted Hall’s nieces never met him but have heard his story passed down from their parents.
“It is something that was always in our family,” Barb Wells, who is Hall’s niece, said.
“It was very hard on all the family,” Trudy Hall, who is also Hall’s niece, said.
He was working for Hallmark when he enlisted in the Marine Corps.
It was June 1941.
In September, he sent a postcard of his ship: the USS Oklahoma.
“Sure would like to see you real soon. Goodbye and I’ll ‘sea you,’” Trudy read.
They never did. Three months later, a torpedo fire sunk the USS Oklahoma.
“Things can change in an instant,” Trudy said.
His mother had five children, all sons. All five served in World War II. His younger brother’s widow is now 96.
“It was very special to have five boys in service. You better believe it,” Billie Hall, who is Hall’s sister-in-law, said.
When his mother got the news in 1941, he was considered missing.
“It was Christmas Eve that they came and told her,” Billie said.
“And they kept writing letters to him saying please respond to us,” Trudy said.
The letters were returned. In 1942, he was considered dead.
Hundreds of fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater were buried in 46 plots in Hawaii. After the exhumation of those remains in 2015, the process began of separating every bone to put them back together person by person with the help of surviving relatives’ DNA.
Hall had no children, just one direct male descendant, a nephew.
“My brother got contacted by the military a little over five years ago,” Barb said.
His DNA could have been the answer.
“It’s just a miracle,” Trudy said.
“We couldn’t believe it but the first of January, we got the call,” Barb said.
That call said it was a match.
“I don’t think we can put into words what it means, because I’ve always grown up knowing that Ted was killed in Pearl Harbor,” Trudy said. “It’s like a hole and then all of a sudden we have him back.”
“I will be forever grateful to the military because their ability to do this is an incredible honor for all these men,” Barb said.
He will be buried at Arlington this fall with full honors. His four brothers all survived the war but have since passed away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.