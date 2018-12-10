A man and woman are dead and a homicide investigation is underway. Just before 1, officers were sent to the area of east 29th and Monroe for a medical call.

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV/AP) -- Authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in Kansas City as homicides.

Officers found 35-year-old Fernando Howard and 36-year-old Shaketa Payne inside a home in the 2900 block of Monroe at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they had unknown injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances of their deaths are under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.