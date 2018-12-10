KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV/AP) -- Authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in Kansas City as homicides.
Officers found 35-year-old Fernando Howard and 36-year-old Shaketa Payne inside a home in the 2900 block of Monroe at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say they had unknown injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances of their deaths are under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.