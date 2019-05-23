JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- A tornado tore apart buildings in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, killing at least three people and injuring nearly two dozen others.
The National Weather Service confirmed that the large and destructive tornado moved over Jefferson City shortly before midnight on Wednesday.
1 of 32
The sign for the Hidden Oaks apartment complex in Jefferson City Missouri stands bent Thursday, May 23, 2019, from a tornado in front of a tree that was ripped apart. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
A wall is collapsed in Jefferson City, Missouri on Thursday May 23, 2019. The U.S. National Weather Service says a "violent tornado" has touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing possible fatalities and heavy damage.
Crews use heavy equipment to push and lift downed power lines, twisted metal and other debris from Ellis Boulevard in Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing heavy damage, according to the National Weather Service, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities.
This image provided by John Dolson shows the damage of a car dealership in Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing possible fatalities, according to the National Weather Service.
The sign for the Hidden Oaks apartment complex in Jefferson City Missouri stands bent on May 23, 2019, from an apparent tornado in front of a tree that was ripped apart. A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing possible fatalities, according to the National Weather Service.
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
A car is trapped under the fallen metal roof of the Break Time gas station and convenience store in Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
A destroyed sign for a car wash is seen in tornado-hit Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The heavily damaged gas station is at background. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
Downed power lines stretch into a street in tornado-hit Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
A tornado hit the Missouri capital as people slept late Wednesday night -- part of a deadly spring storm system that has ravaged the central United States over the past several days, unleashing twisters, drenching rain, flash flooding and hail.
"We were all in the basement and having gone through tornadoes before I know when it arrived and left. The distinguished sound you always hear people say and as I've heard before. It sounds like a train coming," Cunningham said.
PHOTOS: Tornado causes heavy damage in Missouri's capital city
1 of 32
The sign for the Hidden Oaks apartment complex in Jefferson City Missouri stands bent Thursday, May 23, 2019, from a tornado in front of a tree that was ripped apart. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
A wall is collapsed in Jefferson City, Missouri on Thursday May 23, 2019. The U.S. National Weather Service says a "violent tornado" has touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing possible fatalities and heavy damage.
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Crews use heavy equipment to push and lift downed power lines, twisted metal and other debris from Ellis Boulevard in Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing heavy damage, according to the National Weather Service, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities.
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
This image provided by John Dolson shows the damage of a car dealership in Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing possible fatalities, according to the National Weather Service.
(John Dolson via AP)
The sign for the Hidden Oaks apartment complex in Jefferson City Missouri stands bent on May 23, 2019, from an apparent tornado in front of a tree that was ripped apart. A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing possible fatalities, according to the National Weather Service.
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Stechshultsy via AP)
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Stechshultsy via AP)
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Stechshultsy via AP)
This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Stechshultsy via AP)
A car is trapped under the fallen metal roof of the Break Time gas station and convenience store in Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
A destroyed sign for a car wash is seen in tornado-hit Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The heavily damaged gas station is at background. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Downed power lines stretch into a street in tornado-hit Jefferson City, MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri's state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Leslie Aguilar/KCTV5 News)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Leslie Aguilar/KCTV5 News)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Leslie Aguilar/KCTV5 News)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(Leslie Aguilar/KCTV5 News)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(KCTV5 News)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(KCTV5 News)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(KCTV5 News)
A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.
(KCTV5 News)
A tornado hit the Missouri capital as people slept late Wednesday night -- part of a deadly spring storm system that has ravaged the central United States over the past several days, unleashing twisters, drenching rain, flash flooding and hail.
Missouri Public Safety
At least 29 tornadoes have been reported over the past 24 hours, mostly in Missouri and Oklahoma, the National Weather Service said.
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F
In Jefferson City, the tornado's funnel was wider than its height, and hit shortly before midnight Wednesday, sending debris as high as 13,000 feet into the air, the weather service said.
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F
Trees and poles were snapped and tossed like toys. Cars were overturned at a local dealership.
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F
The tornado caught sleeping residents off guard late Wednesday night in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Wesley Shults/Twitter
The tornado near Jefferson City sent debris 13,000 feet into the air, according to the National Weather Service.
Wesley Shults/Twitter
The tornado hit Jefferson City just before midnight. No fatalities have been reported in the city of about 43,000 people, police Lt. David Williams said.
Courtesy Eric Cunningham
Eric Cunningham told CNN: "Catastrophic damage across the city in particular along highway 54 and 50/63. Trees were stripped, light poles were snapped and tossed like toys."
Courtesy Eric Cunningham
Aaliyah Caldwell was in bed when an alert on her iPhone said there was a tornado near her apartment. Shortly afterward, her window blew out.
Courtesy Eric Cunningham
"We were all in the basement and having gone through tornadoes before I know when it arrived and left. The distinguished sound you always hear people say and as I've heard before. It sounds like a train coming," Cunningham said.
Courtesy Eric Cunningham
"I heard the two rounds of sirens, so I was up and went to take a look. I saw a bright blue flash across town from a power line and headed to a lower level," Shults told CNN.
Wesley Shults/Twitter
Wesley Shults told CNN: "I live a block away from the main track of the tornado."
Wesley Shults/Twitter
"Across the state, Missouri's first responders once again responded quickly and with strong coordination as much of the state dealt with extremely dangerous conditions that left people injured, trapped in homes, and tragically led to the death of three people," Gov. Mike Parson said.
Gov. Mike Parson says storms that slammed Missouri overnight left devastation across much of the state and it was fortunate that only three fatalities have been reported.
The three deaths occurred in the Golden City area of Barton County, near Missouri's southwest corner, Missouri Public Safety said. The severe weather moved in from Oklahoma, where rescuers struggled to pull people from high water.
This week has seen several days of tornadoes and torrential rains in parts of the Southern Plains and Midwest.
The damage spanned about a 3-mile area in Jefferson City, said Police Lt. David Williams. About 20 people were rescued by emergency personnel, and although there were no reports of missing people, authorities planned door-to-door checks Thursday, he said.
The weather service reported that a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" was observed over Jefferson City at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, moving northeast at 40 mph (64 kph). The capital city has a population of about 40,000 and is located about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of St. Louis.
"It's a chaotic situation right now," Williams said.
Williams spoke from the Cole County Sheriff's office, where debris including insulation, roofing shingles and metal pieces lay on the ground outside the front doors. Authorities discouraged people from beginning clean-up efforts until power is safely restored. Hospitals set up command centers if needed.
Missouri Public Safety tweeted that more tornadoes and flash flooding were possible.
Austin Thomson, 25, was in the laundry room of his complex of two-story apartment buildings in Jefferson City and noticed the wind started picking up. He saw sheets of rain coming down and a flagpole bend and then slam to the ground. The windows broke and he dove behind the washers and dryers.
After it calmed down, he walked outside to check the damage, and retrieved a stuffed animal for his daughter from his damaged apartment.
"There's basically one building that's basically one story now," he said.
The weather service said it had received 22 reports of tornadoes by late Wednesday; some could be duplicate reporting of the same twister.
A tornado hit the Missouri capital as people slept late Wednesday night -- part of a deadly spring storm system that has ravaged the central United States over the past several days, unleashing twisters, drenching rain, flash flooding and hail.
One tornado skirted just a few miles north of Joplin, Missouri, on the eighth anniversary of a catastrophic tornado that killed 161 people in the city. The tornado caused some damage in the town of Carl Junction, about 4 miles (6.44 kilometers) north of the Joplin airport, where several injuries were reported.
The severe weather was expected to continue Thursday as the storms head east. Forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center say parts of the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic could see tornadoes, large hail and strong winds. Forecasters say the area most at risk for bad weather Thursday includes Baltimore and Pittsburgh.
Storms and torrential rains have ravaged the Midwest, from Texas through Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. Authorities urged residents of several small towns in Oklahoma and Kansas to leave their homes as rivers and streams rose.
Two barges broke loose and floated swiftly down the swollen Arkansas River in eastern Oklahoma, spreading alarm downstream as they threatened to hit a dam. A posting on the official Facebook page of Webbers Falls, Oklahoma, said the runaway barges posed a dire threat to the river town's 600 residents: "Evacuate Webbers Falls immediately. The barges are loose and has the potential to hit the lock and dam 16. If the dam breaks, it will be catastrophic!! Leave now!!"
Authorities located the barges Thursday morning, stuck on rocks in the swollen river. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the barges were still tied together, and crews were working to secure them.
Damage from a tornado that struck Jefferson City overnight was concentrated in a 3-mile square area in the southern part of the city.
Still, the Interstate 40 bridge and a state highway bridge remain closed over the Arkansas River at Webbers Falls as a precaution, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Over Memorial Day weekend in 2002, a barge struck the Interstate 40 bridge pier at Webbers Falls, causing part of the bridge to collapse into the Arkansas River. Fourteen people died after their vehicles plunged into the water.
Deaths from this week's storms include a 74-year-old woman found early Wednesday in Iowa. Officials there say she was killed by a possible tornado that damaged a farmstead in Adair County. Missouri authorities said heavy rain was a contributing factor in the deaths of two people in a traffic accident Tuesday near Springfield.
David Bell was in his truck on the side of the highway when a tornado hit Missouri's capital of Jefferson City. As the winds shrieked around him, houses collapsed, transformers blew out in flashes and trees snapped.
A fourth weather-related death occurred in Oklahoma, where the Highway Patrol said a woman apparently drowned after driving around a barricade Tuesday near Perkins, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City. The unidentified woman's body was sent to the state medical examiner's office, which confirmed Wednesday that the death was attributed to the flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.