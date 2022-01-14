Police light generic
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- Olathe police are investigating the death of a woman found Wednesday afternoon inside a home.

Police were called around noon to conduct a welfare check at the house located on East Wabash Street near South Keeler Street.

Once inside the home they found a 63 year old woman dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released about her death.

