KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was found dead in a vehicle engulfed in flames Wednesday morning.
Police say they received a 911 call just before 4 a.m. near 13th Street and Askew Avenue in a vacant lot.
When officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle was on fire. They also say they discovered a man inside the vehicle.
At this time neither police or firefighters are sure if foul play was involved.
