LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV/AP) — Lee’s Summit police are investigating the death of an infant at an apartment complex.
A search warrant application indicates that on Tuesday they found “a deceased baby in a trash bag, inside a trash can, outside the residence.”
It indicates a man called them to say he found his girlfriend in a pool of blood the day before, called an ambulance then discovered remains in a closet, panicked and disposed of them before getting up the nerve to call it in.
Police say they’ve taken no one into custody at this point.
