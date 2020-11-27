KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are investigating what appears to be the city's 168th homicide of 2020.
Police reported out to 37th and Agnes around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a body being found.
A man was found between two homes, according to police.
When the victim was being transported, investigators discovered injuries that were consistent with foul play.
No official cause has been released, but the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
