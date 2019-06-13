KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A big deal could lead to the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas reopening.
Cedar Fair, the owner of Worlds of Fun is buying Schlitterbahn. It’s paying $261 million for Schlitterbahn's Waterpark and Resort in New Braunfels and Galveston, Texas.
It has the option to buy the property in Kansas City, Kansas for $6 million. That park has not opened this year, so the announcement brings new hope for the park.
City leaders are glad to have something positive happen there, as it was the location of such an unimaginable tragedy. Almost three years ago, 10-year-old Caleb Schwab lost his life on the Verruckt water slide, which has since been taken down.
On that day, the parking lot was full of park-goers. Now, it’s like the entrance to a ghost town.
The announcement of Schlitterbahn possibly reopening is good news for the mayor, but it also really excited some local businesses and families.
We wanted to know what families at the Worlds of Fun water park, Oceans of Fun, thought about another water park opening across town.
“We’ve got family that live in Kansas and they loved to visit Schlitterbahn before it closed down,” one person said.
“We’d just jog a little further down the road to do something a little different,” another said.
Unified Government Mayor David Alvey is hopeful about this possibility. He sees the land as an opportunity.
“There’s other acreage around the park, so I think it’ll help increase development continually around that area,” he said.
Alvey believes new ownership and a makeover of the park can only bring more business back to the area.
“As folks come in from out of town for various activities, you bring your kids into town, they need something to do,” he said. “As parents, you want to take them someplace they can be occupied all day.”
Those who live and work near Schlitterbahn miss the sounds of a busy park.
“It’d be nice to hear in the summer, to hear life and activity going on, because this a community out here,” Grace Replogle said. “I would like to see more stuff happening.”
Replogle works right across the street and can’t avoid the memories of the tragic end to a popular park.
“When you see it, you think about it every time you drive by it,” she said.
She said the possibility of it reopening would bring back some joy.
“They might as well use the land instead of letting it turn into an abandoned park, which you see all over, which is sad,” she said. “So, hopefully it gets used.”
First, there has to be a signed deal to turn a desolate park into a major attraction.
