KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) — Authorities are investigating what appears to be a deadly hit-and-run crash in Kansas City.
Officers responded about 5:45 a.m. Sunday to Eastwood Trafficway and Ararat Drive to a report about a body lying in a road.
Missouri Capt. Tim Hernandez says the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An emergency room doctor says the victim appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
Hernandez says the traffic investigation unit doesn't have any witnesses or video to determine what happened, or any suspect information.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Traffic Investigative Unit at 816-482-8180 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
