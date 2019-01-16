(CNN) -- Several casualities were reported after a bomb exploded in a Syrian city where US soldiers are deployed in the area, a militia controlling the city and a UK-based monitoring group said Wednesday.
"An explosion in Manbij's busy market street, initial reports of casualties," Spokesman of the Manbij military council Shervan Darwish wrote on Twitter.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human rights said at least eight people were killed.
A spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve tweeted Wednesday that the coalition is "still gathering information" about the explosion.
The attack comes less than a month after President Donald Trump announced that US troops would withdraw from Syria.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump has been briefed on the situation.
