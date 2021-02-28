KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man was found dead after reports of a shooting at an apartment building on Armour and Gillham.
Police were dispatched to an apartment building around 10 a.m. where they located a man who was pronounced dead. There is no suspect currently.
This is Kansas City's 23rd homicide this year.
A $25,000 reward is available for information on this case.
If you have any information call 816-474-TIPS.
