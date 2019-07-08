KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Monday is the deadline for Jackson County residents who want to challenge their property tax assessments.
There could be an opportunity for the deadline to be extended, however. The Board of Equalization will be holding a special meeting this Monday afternoon to discuss extending the deadline.
Though, for those planning to fill out an application, still do so. The deadline, currently, is still Monday.
Property owners will need to submit their formal appeal to the Board of Equalization. After that, the process will require you to show up in person, have numerous documents, including appraisals, comparable sales and even photos of your home and more.
According to a member of the board, Preston Smith, the board is likely to give everyone who had their informal appeal denied an additional three weeks to file a formal appeal.
KCTV5’S Investigation team have been following this process for nearly a month, including hearing from the assessor about how her team determined home values and the controversy over those methods.
There’s also a class action lawsuit challenging the assessments. Some homeowners have seen home values jump fifty-percent or more.
