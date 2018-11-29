KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a triple shooting and looking for a person of interest.
Officers were called about 8 p.m. Thursday to a shooting inside an apartment located at 26th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on the city’s east side.
Authorities said there was a man with life threatening injuries and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Another man, likely from the same shooting, was dropped off by an unknown person at another hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
Police haven't released the name of the victim.
On Friday morning, the police said that they are looking for a person of interest in connection with the homicide who was last seen driving a white SUV.
The person of interest is Anthony Eskridge, a 23-year-old black man. The police said he should be considered armed an dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and call 911.
If you have any information about the crime, call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
