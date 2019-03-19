1 dead, 2 two injured in wreck on Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

Merriam police say eastbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway are closed between Antioch and Hadley as officers investigate.

MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead and two others are injured following a wreck on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

One victim is in critical condition, one has moderate injuries, Johnson County MedAct says.

It happened about 10 a.m. Tuesday near Mackey Street.

