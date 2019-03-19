1 dead, 2 two injured in wreck on Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead and two others are injured following a wreck on Shawnee Mission Parkway.
One victim is in critical condition, one has moderate injuries, Johnson County MedAct says.
It happened about 10 a.m. Tuesday near Mackey Street.
Merriam police say eastbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway are closed between Antioch and Hadley as officers investigate.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
