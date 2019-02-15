JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead and multiple injuries have been reported after a wreck involving numerous vehicles near Oak Grove, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the 29-mile marker is closed due to crash.
Initial reports said that 15 vehicles were involved, but Sni Valley Fire later said in a tweet that at least 40 vehicles were involved.
Another crash involving several semi-trailer trucks closed the interstate near Concordia, and other serious crashes were reported near St. Joseph and Columbia.
