Hours later, traffic was still at a standstill on the highway.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead and multiple injuries have been reported after a wreck involving numerous vehicles near Oak Grove, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the 29-mile marker is closed due to crash.

Initial reports said that 15 vehicles were involved, but Sni Valley Fire later said in a tweet that at least 40 vehicles were involved. 

Another crash involving several semi-trailer trucks closed the interstate near Concordia, and other serious crashes were reported near St. Joseph and Columbia.

