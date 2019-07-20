KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Independence Avenue.
One person was killed and two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
