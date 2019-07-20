KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was killed and two others injured in a shooting.
The shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. saturday in the 3700 block of Independence Avenue. Police say it appeared to have occurred outside.
One man was killed. A man and a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
One of those who was injured ran to a nearby Family Dollar to ask for help.
Someone told KCTV5 News off-camera that officers then arrived at the store and put a tourniquet on the victim's leg.
The deceased victim has been identified as 36-year-old Leon Robinson Jr.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-447-TIPS.
