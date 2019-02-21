Harvard double shooting 2-21-2019

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Harvard at the Harvard Court Apartments, which is near 40 Highway and S. Sterling Avenue.

Police received the call about the shooting at about 6:15 p.m.

One of the victims died in the hospital. 

The other victim is in critical condition. 

There is no suspect information at this time.

