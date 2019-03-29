190329_Deadly-Olathe-169NB-cash.jpg

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – One person has died and another person has been injured in a car crash that happened in Olathe.

The crash happened on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in the area of U.S. 169 Highway and 161st Street.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One individual died at the scene and one sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound 169 Highway has been shut down due to the crash and traffic is being diverted at 167th Street to the south and 159th Street to the north. 

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.   

