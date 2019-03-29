OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – One person has died and another person has been injured in a car crash that happened in Olathe.
The crash happened on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in the area of U.S. 169 Highway and 161st Street.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One individual died at the scene and one sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Northbound 169 Highway has been shut down due to the crash and traffic is being diverted at 167th Street to the south and 159th Street to the north.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
CLOSURE HAPPENING NOW:— KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) March 29, 2019
NB US-169 at 175th St closed due to a fatality crash. Plan alternate routes, this area could be closed several hours
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.