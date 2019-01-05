OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) -- One person has died and another was injured following a wreck on Interstate 35 near exit 183 over U.S.-59 in Ottawa.
The wreck happened just after 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to police.
When the authorities arrived, they found two commercial vehicles with extensive damage blocking the northbound and southbound lanes.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another driver was injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
As emergency crews investigate, both northbound and southbound I-35 are closed, as well as U.S.-59 south of 23rd Street.
Traffic is being detoured and the area should be avoided until the roads are reopened, the police said.
