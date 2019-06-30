LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO (KCTV) -- Five people are hurt and one died after a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks last night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol spent Sunday looking for 39-year-old Jason Russell, who was missing after the crash.
His body was found at 4:30 p.m. in about 80 feet of water.
"His family has been notified," MSHP said. "Our sincere sympathies go out to his family & friends."
A 37-year-old on the boat was flown to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
The other four people were treated for minor injuries at a hospital.
