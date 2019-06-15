MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Officers are investigating after two people have died and two people are injured in a vehicle crash.
Authorities were called to 287th Street at Lake Miola Drive for a one vehicle injury crash just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said that a 2008 Chevrolet HHR was traveling west on 287th Street when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a bridge pillar.
The driver was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Three other occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
22-year-old Brandon Guilfoyle-Pace of Greeley, Kansas, and 17-year-old Jocelyn Razo of Paola, Kansas, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Another person was injured and taken to a local area hospital in critical condition.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.
