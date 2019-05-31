CAMERON, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person died and two others were injured after a high-speed gun battle involving a patrol trooper.
The incident happened about 7 a.m. on Interstate 35 south of Cameron. Sgt. Jake Angle said the suspect was shooting from a car and hit two drivers in separate vehicles. Those drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
One of those people who was injured was a tractor trailer driver for UPS and sustained minor injuries.
Responding troopers began chasing after the suspect, who fired at the patrol cars. The troopers returned fire and discovered the male suspect dead after he rolled his vehicle.
It's unclear whether the suspect died from being shot or from the rollover crash, Angle said. However, the suspect was found pinned under his car. An autopsy is underway.
The high-speed chase lasted for about 14 miles.
No troopers were injured in the incident.
The authorities said this incident is random and doesn't appear to be road rage, but rather a driver picking people off along the interstate.
