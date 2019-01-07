KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – One person was killed in a double shooting Monday evening.
Police were called about 8:40 p.m. to Fifth Street and Freeman Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man died at the scene. The woman had life threatening injuries and was rushed to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.
Investigators said that both were shot in a car.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
