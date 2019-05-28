KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A double shooting has left one-person dead Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 4:40 p.m., officers were called to the 11800 block of East 60th Street in regard to a shooting.
Upon arrival, a shooting victim described as a male in his late teens was located in the backyard of a residence.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
A second shooting victim described as a male also in his late teens was located in the 5800 block of Woodson. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
It appears the two shot each other in the 11800 block of East 60 Street.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPs Hotline at 816-474-8477.
