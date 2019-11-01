EDGERTON, KS (KCTV) -- A fiery semi crash turned deadly early Friday morning, as it shut down Interstate 35 in Edgerton.
Authorities responded around 3:30 a.m. to I-35 near Sunflower Road in response to a semi tractor trailer crash. Responders attempted to put out the resulting fire. The driver ultimately died in the fiery crash, according to emergency medical crews.
Both north and southbound lanes were shut down. It is unknown what caused the crash, but authorities said the semi crashed into the median, as well as a bridge at that location. That bridge has been under construction.
The interstate was still shut down a few hours later, as crews worked to clear the wreckage and debris.
The Kansas Department of Transportation was on-scene after the crash to inspect the bridge. They said the structural integrity of the bridge is uncompromised, although some scaffolding did burn up.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
