KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a shooting in east Kansas City.
Officers responded just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday to calls of a shooting near 20th Street and Hardesty Avenue.
When they got there they found two people shot inside a car. Both victims were taken to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead.
The woman still has life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.